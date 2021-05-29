      Weather Alert

376 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 1 New Death

May 29, 2021 @ 12:21pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases raise the state total number of cases to 201,004.

The agency also reported one new COVID related death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,666.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Klamath (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39) and Yamhill (16).

 

