371 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 371 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
48 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,100 new cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is down to 12 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/6wMaKV6MBq pic.twitter.com/gqY0PKqrpz
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 10, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/6wMaKV6MBq pic.twitter.com/gqY0PKqrpz
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 10, 2022