      Weather Alert

371 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Aug 10, 2022 @ 3:09pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 371 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

48 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,100 new cases and 12 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is down to 12 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
WNBA's Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On