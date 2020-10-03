360 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 8 New Deaths
Eight more people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 as of Saturday, raising the State’s death toll to 571.
The Oregon Health Authority has also recorded 360 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 34,511.
According to a press release sent out by OHA, the new cases are in the following counties.
Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lane (81), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Morrow (3), Multnomah (58), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (5).