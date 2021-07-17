One Woman Killed, several others injured in Downtown Portland Shooting

Update; *Police say the most severely injured victim in the shooting has died. Police say the victim was a woman, however they are not releasing her name at this time.*
Portland Police say eight people were injured in a shooting in Downtown Portland, including at least one person with serious life threatening injuries.
Police say around 2 A.M. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.
When officers arrived they found many people injured.
So far 8 patients have been located and taken to the hospital, according to Police.
Police say it appears both men and women were hit by bullets.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before police were called and nobody as of yet has been arrested.
As of now police aren’t releasing any suspect descriptions.