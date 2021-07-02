New Homeless Policy In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore– The Portland city council has unanimously approved changes to the homeless encampment removal policy. Six approved safe villages will be created and built on city land. Each unit will provide a place to sleep and cook. Showers will be available too. Most likely the villages won’t open until this Fall. The ordinance makes the homeless be 50 feet away from parks and 150 feet away from entrances to schools and daycare centers, 10 feet away from residential structures and 10 feet away from any business.