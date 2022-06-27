      Weather Alert

357 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 27, 2022 @ 3:41pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 357 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 today.

55 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 3,900 new cases and 8 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.

The state’s test positivity rate is 15 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Pandemic
