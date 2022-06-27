357 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 357 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 today.
55 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 3,900 new cases and 8 more virus-related deaths from over the weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is 15 percent.
This report covers the three-day period from June 24 to June 26
This report covers the three-day period from June 24 to June 26


