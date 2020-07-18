      Weather Alert

353 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 More Deaths

Jul 18, 2020 @ 11:16am

The Oregon Health Authority announced 353 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The new cases bring the state total to 14,149.

The health agency also reported 3 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 257.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).

