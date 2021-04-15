Oregon Senate Votes In Favor Of More Time For Rent
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill that would give tenants, struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Currently, tenants have until July to pay back rent, but under the new proposed bill, tenants would have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed Wednesday with a vote of 25-5 and now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 282 does not extend the current pandemic-related moratorium on evictions past June 30 and does not forgive back rent.