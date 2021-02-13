McConnell says he will vote to Acquit
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Washington, DC) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly telling colleagues that he will vote to acquit former President Trump. Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is expected to wrap up today. McConnell had been saying he was undecided but he showed his cards this morning in an email to Senate Republicans. Final arguments will be heard in the impeachment trial today, followed by an expected vote to convict or acquit.
