      Weather Alert

344 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 24, 2022 @ 3:33pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 344 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.

49 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,800 new cases and 19 more virus-related deaths.

The State’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.

