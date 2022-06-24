344 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 344 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.
49 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,800 new cases and 19 more virus-related deaths.
The State’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/fDr82eeWZ1 pic.twitter.com/qngniQE2Yw
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 24, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/fDr82eeWZ1 pic.twitter.com/qngniQE2Yw
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 24, 2022