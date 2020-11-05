WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) questions Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta as he testifies during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the Labor Budget for Fiscal Year 2020, on Capitol Hill on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler appears headed for/has won a sixth term in Congress after her Democratic opponent, Carolyn Long, conceded in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
In their second matchup, Herrera Beutler expanded her lead.
Herrera Beutler led in all eight counties in her Southwest Washington District, with the closest race in Clark County. This time she edged up slightly with more than 55 percent of the vote, more than two percent higher than her victory in the 2018 election, also against Long. Herrera Beutler raised $4.1 million dollars in the race, but actually spent LESS, $3.2 million, versus Long’s more than $3.6 million dollars.
She thanked Southwest Washington, and said that she wants to keep solving problems for people in her home region, fighting to keep small businesses afloat and employees working during the pandemic, and delivering relief; themes she stressed throughout her campaign.
Voters first elected Herrera Beutler to Congress in 2010.