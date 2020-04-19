      Breaking News
34 Year Old Women Killed In Fatal Lane County Crash

Apr 18, 2020 @ 7:45pm

Early Friday evening Oregon State Police say they responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 36 near milepost 1.

An investigation found that a 17 year old was driving westbound when her car crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the car being driven by 34 year old Tara Ross of Florence.

Ross was pronounced dead.

Two juvenile girls in her car were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The 17 year old driver was transported to the hospital with minor Injuries.

