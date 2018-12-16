34 Year Old Missing

Saturday afternoon, officers were called to Mt. Hood Medical Center where a woman, believed to be a danger to herself, left from the hospital’s care. Police are now searching for 34-year-old Lacy Mae Erkkila. Erkkila is a white female, 5-feet-10-inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a blue hospital jacket and teal scrubs. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Lacy Erkkila, please call 911.