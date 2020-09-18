      Weather Alert

Sep 18, 2020 @ 11:05am

A Lady Lars listener, whose name i won’t mention, saw an ad on the back of a transit bus…took a picture and wrote me “I just do not get Portland”

Here’s what the Multnomah County Health Department ad promotes. “Support black breast feeding”. It shows two people of color, a man and a woman. The woman is breastfeeding. Here’s my take.

Breastfeeding has lots of positive benefits for babies. I understand that.

1. Can’t we just advocate for all breast feeding? Why “black” breast feeding in particular

2. Isn’t breast feeding a CHOICE by the mother or does choice only involve killing BABIES

3. I know the health points…but AGAIN, its the mothers choice right

4. As a practical matter how are we to “support”…do we go all “Karen” on any black woman with a baby under 6 mo who has a bottle…and how do we know what’s in the bottle

5. Are her friends and family expected to push her that direction

The post appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro