332 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Sunday, 2 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 12,170.
The agency also reported 2 more deaths due to the illness in the state, bringing the state death toll to 234.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Linn (8), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).