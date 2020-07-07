Lake Oswego Family Lost In Idaho Plane Crash
In Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – Two single-engine planes traveling at fairly high speeds collided and fell into the lake and eight people have perished. Three people have been recovered but five still remain.
According to family and friends four of the victims were Lake Oswego resident and Golf Professional Sean Fredrickson and his three children Hayden, Sofie, and Quinn.
Oswego Lake Country Club General Manager Bryan Fisher issued a statement-
“The loss of Sean Fredrickson and his children Hayden, Sofie and Quinn is devastating. Sean was an exceptional Golf Professional who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019 by the Pacific Northwest Section PGA. Oswego Lake Country Club was honored to have him as a member of our family. His positive spirit and joy for the game of golf was contagious. But more importantly, Sean was a tremendous husband, father and friend. Our love and heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife April, his family and friends during this time of loss.”
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.