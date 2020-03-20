33 Years In Prison For Salem Sexual Assaulter
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison.
The Statesman Journal reports Cesar Venegas-Campo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual penetration and sexual abuse and was sentenced this week by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett.
Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl.
He was later charged with seven sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child. C
ourt records say Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.