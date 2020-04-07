33 Oregonians Now Dead From COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – With four new deaths reported Tuesday, 33 Oregonians have now died from COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority also reporting 49 more positive tests, bringing the state’s total number to 1,181.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (15), Polk (2), Washington (11).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health Authority updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.