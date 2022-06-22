      Weather Alert

327 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 22, 2022 @ 3:17pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 327 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

48 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 2,500 new cases and 15 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is almost 16%.

