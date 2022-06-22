327 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 327 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
48 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 2,500 new cases and 15 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is almost 16%.
