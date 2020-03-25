      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Police Chase In Keizer Ends In A Crash

Mar 25, 2020 @ 3:40pm

Keizer police went on a wild chase that ended ins a crash and an arrest.

it happened at About 9am this morning.  Eric Joseph Phillips, 25 years-of-age, of Salem fled from being pulled over. He lead officers on a pursuit. He lost control and crashed into the cement barriers in front of a business.

He surrendered and was arrested and was charged with reckless driving, Felony hit and run among other charges. He was taken to the Marion County jail, and bail was set at $180,000 dollars.

TAGS
crash High Speed Pursuit Jail keizer marion county
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro