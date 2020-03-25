Police Chase In Keizer Ends In A Crash
Keizer police went on a wild chase that ended ins a crash and an arrest.
it happened at About 9am this morning. Eric Joseph Phillips, 25 years-of-age, of Salem fled from being pulled over. He lead officers on a pursuit. He lost control and crashed into the cement barriers in front of a business.
He surrendered and was arrested and was charged with reckless driving, Felony hit and run among other charges. He was taken to the Marion County jail, and bail was set at $180,000 dollars.