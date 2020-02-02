City Of Portland Settles Discrimination Lawsuit
The city of Portland has agreed to pay an African American couple $120,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit.
The suit states a police officer pulled them over and then broke the key off in the ignition, leaving them stranded. According to The Oregonian, city officials settled the suit Friday with Claudius and Daynelle Banks for the March 2015 incident with Officer Berge.
The couple said the officer never filed a report or conducted a field sobriety test, and was not disciplined. He resigned two years later for having sex on duty with a woman from 2015 to 2017.