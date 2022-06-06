320 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 320 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
38 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 4,200 new cases and 2 virus-related deaths from over the weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 12 percent.
