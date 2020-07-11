32 Year Old Man Dead After Clackamas County Crash
Courtesy: MGN
Friday evening Police responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 224 Expressway near mile post 5.5.
Police say that early investigation indicates 32 year Old Anthony Higgins was traveling westbound in the left lane when his car hit the median, lost control, traveled down an embankment and rolled.
Higgins was pronounced dead.
His passenger, 19 year old Kendra Stockberger from Portland was taken to a hospital for non life threatening injuries.