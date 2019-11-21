Measles Confirmed In Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wa. – There is a confirmed case of measles in Clark County. The patient is a child between 1 and 10 years old.
People who visited the following locations may have been exposed:
Portland International Airport, Concourse E, north end of lower level, including restrooms and baggage claim, from 10:30 am to noon Thursday, Nov. 14.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, 400 NE Mother Joseph Place, Vancouver from 12:45 to 5:05 pm Thursday, Nov. 14.
Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:50 pm Saturday, Nov. 16 to 4:25 am Sunday, Nov. 17.
Anyone who may have been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider before heading to a doctor’s office to avoid exposing others. Those who are susceptible and were exposed could develop symptoms from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9, according to Clark County Public Health.
The Measles is highly contagious.
People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.
Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director and county health officer is stressing how important it is to get vaccinated against the virus.
“The measles vaccine is incredibly safe, it’s incredibly cheap, and it’s incredibly effective.” Dr. Melnick recalled his own bout with the measles, “… it was not pleasant at all.”