      Weather Alert

Driver’s Ed Instructor Accused Of Abuse

Nov 17, 2019 @ 12:01am

(AP) – A lawyer for three teenage girls who say they were sexually abused by their driver’s education instructor has filed $6 million in lawsuits against the instructor and Portland Community College.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the three lawsuits, filed this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seek $2 million each.
The suits say Paul Burdick molested the teens while instructing them through sessions offered by the college’s Willow Creek Center in Hillsboro in 2018. Burdick has been charged with sexual abuse involving 15 girls or women from 2013 to 2018, according to an indictment filed in Washington County Circuit Court.

Burdick has pleaded not guilty. College spokeswoman Kate Chester said she is aware of the lawsuits and can confirm that PCC is working with legal counsel.

TAGS
$6 million drivers ed Multnomah County Circuit Court portland community college Willow Creek Center
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84