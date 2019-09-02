      Weather Alert

Five Year Old Killed At Gathering In Marion County

Sep 2, 2019 @ 6:16am

Marion County, Ore. – A five-year-old boy was hit-and-killed by a vehicle in Marion County at a large gathering Saturday night just south of Woodburn. Medics tried to save the child, but he died at the scene. Authorities say the driver is cooperating, and they don’t think alcohol was involved.

At approximately 9:21 pm on August 31st, 2019, a 911 call was received reporting a 5-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle while at a large gathering on a rural property in the 10600 block of Monitor-McKee Road NE in Marion County.  When emergency responders arrived they attempted to resuscitate the child; tragically the child was pronounced as deceased at the scene.

Detectives and crash investigators were called out to the scene to investigate.  The involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.  At this time it does not appear as if alcohol was a contributing factor.

This is still an active investigation; no additional details will be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gervais Police Department, Oregon State Police, Keizer Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Hubbard Police Department, Mt. Angel Fire District, Woodburn Ambulance, Willamette Valley Communications Center, METCOM 911 and Crisis Chaplaincy Services.

