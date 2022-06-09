312 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – 312 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
31 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 2,300 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 11 and a half percent.
–NEW COVID-19 BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED–
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report released Thursday finds that 52 percent of cases in May were people who had at least one vaccine shot.
Almost 30 percent of those cases were people fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, only 2.6 percent of people with a breakthrough case have been hospitalized and just .6 percent have died.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/VJZ2ompBnB pic.twitter.com/NtfvaiuwCR
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 9, 2022
