31 Pounds of Meth Seized In Salem
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was arrested and methamphetamine, cash and a firearm were seized during an operation in which police served warrants on residences in the Salem area.
The Salem Police Department says the search warrants served by police, the FBI and DEA were the result of an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit into the distribution of drugs in the Salem area.
Police say 45-year-old Maria Gallegos-Mendoza of Salem was charged through a federal complaint last week with possession with the intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth.
It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer to comment for her.