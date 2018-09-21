$30K Reward Offered In Death Of NE Portland Man

PORTLAND, Ore.– In January 2018, 25-year-old Cody Oller was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Fernhill Park. Oller’s father has pledged a reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Oller’s death. This investigation started on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 9:32 p.m., when North Precinct officers responded to the report of gunfire at Fernhill Park, located at 6010 Northeast 37th Avenue. Officers arrived in the area and located Oller lying on the ground inside the park. Responding emergency medical personnel determined that Oller was deceased. The Oregon State Medical Examiner later determined that Oller’s death was the result of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

There is no suspect information in this case. Anyone with information about Oller’s death is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@ portlandoregon.gov. To be considered for the $30,000 reward, persons with information must contact the investigator directly.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)