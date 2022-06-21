      Weather Alert

309 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID; Over 4,300 New Cases Over Long Weekend

Jun 21, 2022 @ 3:06pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 309 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

52 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 4,300 new cases and 2 more virus related deaths over the 3 day weekend.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 13 percent.

