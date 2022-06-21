309 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID; Over 4,300 New Cases Over Long Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – 309 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
52 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 4,300 new cases and 2 more virus related deaths over the 3 day weekend.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 13 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the three-day period from June 17 to June 20, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/sN0gx58XbN pic.twitter.com/bteAb5Aqw6
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 21, 2022
