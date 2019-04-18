Measure Will Give More Warning For Price Hikes

Portland, Ore. (KXL) –Oregon is one step closer to receiving better warning about prescription drug price increases.

HB 2658 will require pharmaceutical companies to give the state roughly two months notice before they hike the price of prescription medicines.

Today, the Oregon State House overwhelmingly approved the measure with bi-partisan support.

The final vote was 49-8 in favor of the legislation.

Three house members were absent in the vote, but nearly a dozen Republican state house members joined Democrats in approving the bill.

All 8 “no” votes came from Republicans primarily from rural Oregon districts.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

The Senate’s first reading of HB 2658 is scheduled for April 22nd.