307 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 307 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
30 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports about 1,700 new cases and 3 more virus related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 11 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/jwH565zoAf pic.twitter.com/lb0115ghE3
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) May 26, 2022
