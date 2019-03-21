Pay Raises For State Lawmakers

Do Oregon lawmakers deserve a pay raise? They are considering boosting their annual pay by about $20,000 in an effort to attract more qualified candidates.

Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick is behind the measure to bump pay by 63 percent. She says lawmakers have been hesitant to do this knowing there could be political backlash. Legislators currently make $31,200. They got a pay raise that went into affect last month. It may not be feasible to ask when they are making cuts to education and other programs to balance the budget.

What do you think? Should they get a pay raise to attract better candidates? Or is this just part of public service, not making a lot of money?

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2019/03/oregon-lawmakers-consider-raising-own-pay-by-63-percent-to-boost-diversity.html