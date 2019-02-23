Police Get Ready for Cams
By Mike Turner
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 4:11 PM

Portland Ore – The Portland Police Bureau held its second town hall meeting to get public feedback in on its body camera pilot program. The Bureau said it’s also preparing a Request for Proposals to submit to vendors in order to compare different body camera systems. After observing demonstrations, the bureau will choose its top 2 picks to use in its 6-month pilot test phase.
It will involve officers from the central precinct and traffic division. After the test period is over, a decision will be made on whether to implement body cameras bureau-wide.

