Police Get Ready for Cams

Portland Ore – The Portland Police Bureau held its second town hall meeting to get public feedback in on its body camera pilot program. The Bureau said it’s also preparing a Request for Proposals to submit to vendors in order to compare different body camera systems. After observing demonstrations, the bureau will choose its top 2 picks to use in its 6-month pilot test phase.

It will involve officers from the central precinct and traffic division. After the test period is over, a decision will be made on whether to implement body cameras bureau-wide.