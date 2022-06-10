      Weather Alert

304 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:23pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 304 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

29 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,200 new cases and 6 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 11 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Deal Reached To Avert Nurses Strike At St. Vincent As Talks Continue At Other Providence Hospitals
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Connect With Us Listen To Us On