304 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 304 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
29 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,200 new cases and 6 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 11 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/B6vfsXnq8x pic.twitter.com/Bbb6yuS3T0
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 10, 2022
