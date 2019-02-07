A 3 Alarm Fire destroys Several Businesses In Molalla

MOLALLA, Ore— A three alarm fire is burning in Downtown Molalla. Several structures are involved. This is right across the street from city hall. One person is unaccounted for, another got out of the building. The building that caught fire was boarded up and empty for some time. It’s right next to Bentley Feed. People were living in the boarded up building. It’s not clear if they were squatters or had permission to be there. Fire crews had difficulty in putting out the fire because of dangling power lines and water coming from the hoses that would freeze right away.

No cause for the fire yet but several buildings will be a total loss.