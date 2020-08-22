302 Confirmed And Presumptive Cases Of COVID-19 Saturday
The Oregon Health Authority reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total number of cases to 24,710.
Three more people in the state have also died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 417.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).