Portland Ore – A man who strangled a woman to death in July has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. 58-year-old Terry Hickman was sentenced for the killing of 29-year-old Dallas Boyd.

Boyd was killed in mid-July and police found her body inside a van. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined she had died by manual strangulation. Boyd’s family described her as a “fun-loving” and “spunky” mother of 2,