Class-Action Suit: Legacy Health Failed To Pay Nursing Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A new class-action suit filed in federal court claims Legacy Health hasn’t paid its nursing staff for all hours worked, including overtime, improperly deducted money from their wages and denied them meal and rest breaks as required by law.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Julianne Hunter, who worked as a nurse for Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, is the named plaintiff in the suit filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

The plaintiffs are seeking their unpaid wages and overtime and civil penalties of $200 for every alleged violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards At. According to the suit, Legacy has been sued for similar alleged wage violations at least four prior times.

Legacy Health spokesman Brian Terrett says the company hasn’t had a chance to review the lawsuit.