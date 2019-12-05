      Weather Alert

$30 Car Tab Measure On Hold

Dec 4, 2019 @ 9:54pm

(AP) – The state Supreme Court has ruled that a voter-approved $30 car tab measure will remain on hold while a legal fight over the initiative’s constitutionality plays out. The Washington State Attorney General’s Office filed an emergency motion, saying Washington voters’ wishes were being “stymied” by a King County  judge’s decision to stop Initiative 976 from taking effect.  Voters last month approved I-976, the statewide measure that calls for lowering  vehicle registration fees to $30, rolling back car-tab taxes that fund Sound Transit and doing away with local car-tab fees.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map