$30 Car Tab Measure On Hold
(AP) – The state Supreme Court has ruled that a voter-approved $30 car tab measure will remain on hold while a legal fight over the initiative’s constitutionality plays out. The Washington State Attorney General’s Office filed an emergency motion, saying Washington voters’ wishes were being “stymied” by a King County judge’s decision to stop Initiative 976 from taking effect. Voters last month approved I-976, the statewide measure that calls for lowering vehicle registration fees to $30, rolling back car-tab taxes that fund Sound Transit and doing away with local car-tab fees.