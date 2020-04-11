3 Year Old Safe After Being Asleep Inside Stolen Truck
A fortunate ending to what could of been a dangerous situation.
Saturday morning the Gresham Police Department tweeted:
“URGENT: We are looking for a white 4-door pickup with dents in the door and a baby on board sticker on the back window. This vehicle was stolen with a 3-year old asleep inside. If you see something similar call 911. Working on further details”
Shortly after the department sent out another tweet saying”
“Great news! We located the pickup abandoned nearby! The little girl is ok and back with mom!”