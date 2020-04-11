      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

3 Year Old Safe After Being Asleep Inside Stolen Truck

Apr 11, 2020 @ 11:11am

A fortunate ending to what could of been a dangerous situation.

Saturday morning the Gresham Police Department tweeted:

“URGENT: We are looking for a white 4-door pickup with dents in the door and a baby on board sticker on the back window. This vehicle was stolen with a 3-year old asleep inside. If you see something similar call 911. Working on further details”

Shortly after the department sent out another tweet saying”

“Great news! We located the pickup abandoned nearby! The little girl is ok and back with mom!”

TAGS
Gresham news Oregon Portland Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro