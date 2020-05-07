3-Year-Old In Car During High Speed Chase
STANWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington state have safely returned a 3-year-old girl o her family after she was a passenger in a high-speed chase across multiple counties.
The Daily Herald reported that Washington State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be speeding on Interstate 405 on Tuesday evening.
Trooper Heather Axtman says the 31-year-old driver, who is the toddler’s father, reportedly pulled over briefly before speeding off toward Interstate 5.
Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds up to 105 mph and ended 50 miles later.
Officers found the girl buckled in the front seat without a child car seat.
The driver was arrested for suspicion of multiple charges including reckless endangerment.