3-Year-Old Dies In Tractor Tragedy
MABTON, Wash. (AP) – A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley.
The Tri-City Herald reports the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says she fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels.
Deputies and firefighters arrived after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car.
She died at the hospital.
The sheriff’s office says there’s no evidence that intoxicants were involved.
The incident remains under investigation.