3 People Dead After Multnomah, Clackamas Shootings

Deputies have linked deadly shootings Wednesday in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, saying the victims knew each other. The shootings killed 3 people and a dog.

Neighbors awoke Wednesday to a reverse 911 call, telling them to shelter in place in East Multnomah County. They lifted the shelter-in-place order about an hour and a half later.

Pete Summers lives on Cottrell Road near Boring, where deputies found the bodies of a man, a woman and a dog, all shot and killed. He tells our news partner KGW, “I had met them several times. They were nice people, so I haven’t a clue as to what might have happened.”

Then, about 17 miles away, at 8 A.M., Clackamas Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the driver of a white Ford van for a traffic violation, but the driver refused, starting a chase. The van stopped near Southeast 131st Avenue and Comanche Court. A gunshot from inside the van, killed the driver. Investigators link the driver to the shootings in Multnomah County. They haven’t released the names yet, pending family notification.