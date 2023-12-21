KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

3 People Dead After Multnomah, Clackamas Shootings

December 21, 2023 7:37AM PST
Deputies have linked deadly shootings Wednesday in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, saying the victims knew each other.   The shootings killed 3 people and a dog.

Neighbors awoke Wednesday to a reverse 911 call, telling them to shelter in place in East Multnomah County. They lifted the shelter-in-place order about an hour and a half later.

Pete Summers lives on Cottrell Road near Boring,  where deputies found the bodies of a man, a woman and a dog, all shot and killed.  He tells our news partner KGW,  “I had met them several times.  They were nice people, so I haven’t a clue as to what might have happened.”

Then, about 17 miles away, at 8 A.M., Clackamas Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the driver of a white Ford van for a traffic violation, but the driver refused, starting a chase.  The van stopped near Southeast 131st Avenue and  Comanche Court.  A gunshot from inside the van, killed the driver.  Investigators link the driver to the shootings in Multnomah County.  They haven’t released the names yet, pending family notification.   

