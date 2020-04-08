      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

3 More Years For Escaped Inmate

Apr 8, 2020 @ 12:27pm

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state judge has sentenced an inmate to three years imprisonment after breaking out of the Yakima County jail with 13 other inmates last month.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that 27-year-old Scott Fidencio Lopez pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree escape and an unrelated charge of second-degree unlawful firearms possession.

Authorities say Lopez and 13 other inmates escaped March 23 after a riot and all were captured within days.

Authorities say the firearms case stems from his arrest in February following a high-speed chase.

Prosecutors have dropped drug possession and reckless driving charges in exchange for his guilty pleas.

TAGS
escape prison Yakima
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro