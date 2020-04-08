3 More Years For Escaped Inmate
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state judge has sentenced an inmate to three years imprisonment after breaking out of the Yakima County jail with 13 other inmates last month.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that 27-year-old Scott Fidencio Lopez pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree escape and an unrelated charge of second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Authorities say Lopez and 13 other inmates escaped March 23 after a riot and all were captured within days.
Authorities say the firearms case stems from his arrest in February following a high-speed chase.
Prosecutors have dropped drug possession and reckless driving charges in exchange for his guilty pleas.