3 More Oregonians Dead From COVID-19, 33 More Test Positive For Virus

Apr 15, 2020 @ 1:59pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Three more reported deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon Wednesday brings the state’s total number to 58.

Also Wednesday, 33 more Oregonians test positive for the virus, bringing the state’s total number to 1663.

31,688 people have now tested negative for the virus.

401 people have been hospitalized.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Columbia (3), Douglas (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marin (5), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (1), and Washington (2).

