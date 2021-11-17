3 Decades of Saving Lives

He’s spent over three decades saving lives. Mike Moffitt of Aurora clocked in for his final shift with Life Flight Network Sunday night. He’s the longest-serving pilot in LFN history and has transported and helped save the lives of thousands of Oregonians during his career.
Some of his family, friends and coworkers gathered Monday morning as he came off his final shift at 7 am.
He’s our KXL Everyday Hero, and we are saying thank you to Mike for his dedication and his service in serving Oregonians!