3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police troopers say three people have died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast.
KPTV reports the crash south of Lincoln City happened Monday morning on Highway 101.
Oregon State Police confirmed to the news outlet that three people have died.
No further information about the crash was immediately released.
All lanes of Highway 101 were closed Monday afternoon at milepost 122, near Lincoln City.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays.
Transportation officials say crews are detouring traffic to Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles need to use an alternate route.