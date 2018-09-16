3 Dead After Head On Collision
By Jeff Thomas
|
Sep 16, 2018

According the associated press, 3 people were killed and one seriously injured on HWY 18 near McMinnville Saturday afternoon. Police say 18 year old Joseph Hawkins of Salem was killed and 59 year old Mary Verdier of Vancouver along with 60 year old Susan Heffel of McMinnville all died when Joseph crossed into westbound lanes and crashed head on into Susan and Mary’s vehicle. A Vancouver man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash.

Comments