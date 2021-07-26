      Weather Alert

3 Arrested In Fatal Shooting of Clark County Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown

Jul 26, 2021 @ 12:40pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark County sheriff’s deputy.

The Columbian reports that 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown was shot in his vehicle late Friday while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

KOIIN reports the Vancouver Police Department says Guillermo O. Raya, 26, was arrested Sunday evening in Salem, Oregon, by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department.

Vancouver police said 28-year-old Abran Raya Leon and 35-year-old Misty Raya were arrested on unrelated felony warrants after the shooting.

Police say three people were seen fleeing the area after the shooting. Their vehicle crashed near Padden Parkway and Interstate 205, and the three suspects ran, investigators said. Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested after a large manhunt.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Columbian, witnesses told investigators that Guillermo Raya was paranoid that police were following him and confronted Brown as Brown sat in an unmarked SUV.

